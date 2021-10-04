The National Center of Meteorology reported that tropical storm “Shaheen” has weakened and turned into an air depression moving south, accompanied by medium clouds over the eastern and Al-Ain regions, accompanied by light to medium rain in those areas, and wind activity in some eastern regions.

The center added – in a statement – that the sea is very turbulent and the wave height ranges from 8-9 feet in the depth of the Sea of ​​Oman, and reaches 5 feet on the eastern coast of the country and it will be turbulent in the Arabian Gulf Sea and the wave height ranges from 5-7 feet.. Weakness is expected. The depression and its movement to the south of the country in the Empty Quarter.

As for the impact of the depression on the country, the center indicated that medium clouds will continue over the Al Ain region and the south of the country, accompanied by light to medium rain, which gradually decreases in the evening, and the winds are active, sometimes with speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour during the day, which leads to dust and dust and a decrease Horizontal visibility.

He explained that the sea is turbulent in the depth of the Sea of ​​Oman and moderate on the coast, lightens at night and becomes medium to light in general, and in the Arabian Gulf it is turbulent during the day and becomes moderate to light in the evening.





