Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Hatta completed four deals in the last hours, before the closing of the winter transfer market, tomorrow (Monday), in a final attempt to strengthen the ranks of the team looking to escape from the relegation zone in the Arab Gulf Football League standings.

The “hurricane” announced the inclusion of the Slovenian defender, Miral Smarjic, to support the back line. He also contracted with the Uzbek Dostonbek Khamdamov, coming from Al Nasr on loan, until the end of the season. Hatta also included Moroccan duo Ayman Rashouk and Anis Karimi, and registered them in the resident category.

On the other hand, Hatta is waiting for the results of the examination of Brazilian Wilton, the Sharjah player, after suffering an injury in front of Fujairah in the league. Replace Jonatas on his list for Wilton if injury confirms his absence for a long time.