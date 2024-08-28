It has started quietly in the United Stateshowever, could intensify in the coming days. Especially in Florida and Texaswhere a is expected to appear hurricane wave and tropical storms for the month of September. Hurricane seasonhowever,in the coming days. Especially inandwhere a is expected to appearandfor the month of September.

According to reports, the dry air that was abundant in August is expected to continue. leave these statess, which could produce a tropical storm parade that hit the population. In this regard, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicted 17 to 24 named storms for the season.

While the seasonal peak usually occurs on September 10thmeteorologists from the well-known AccuWeather, pointed out that An abundance of warm water could fuel many tropical storms and hurricanes throughout the month. October is expected to remain intense and there could even be storms in November.

Alex DaSilva, one of the meteorologists at the prestigious site, explained that “things could get very active very quickly here, as soon as the dry air disappears.” He even predicted: “There is a chance that we could see multiple tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin on the same day.”

Which areas will be most affected by the hurricane season in the United States?



For DaSilva, the most affected area will be the Texas Gulf Coastas it could become a crucial point of tropical activityAccuWeather also predicts that Florida and the Carolinas are at high risk that a tropical storm or hurricane makes landfall in those states.

However, they clarified that the danger will extend far beyond where the storm makes landfallTo explain it, he gave the example of the hurricane Beryl, that hit Texas, but then transformed into Numerous tornadoes moved across the eastern part of the country and produced significant flooding in Vermont. To put it in numbers, It reached more than 1,600 kilometers from where it made landfall.