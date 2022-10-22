





MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Hurricane Roslyn intensified into a powerful Category 4 storm on Saturday and is expected to continue to strengthen as it approaches tourist zones along Mexico’s Pacific coast, expected to arrive by Sunday, said the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Roslyn is forecast to gain strength as it moves parallel to the southwest coast of Mexico until midday Saturday, before hitting the coast of Nayarit State on Sunday morning, bringing damaging winds and a major storm. said the NHC.

Nayarit is home to popular beach destinations like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

While some weakening is possible as of Saturday night, Roslyn should still be close to or at hurricane strength when it makes landfall, the Miami-based meteorological center said.

Maximum sustained winds increased to nearly 130 mph (195 km), and precipitation of 4 to 8 inches was expected off the upper coast of Colima, Jalisco and west of Nayarit.

“Heavy rains can lead to flash floods and possible landslides in areas of rough terrain along the southwest and central west coast of Mexico,” the NHC said.

Preparations to protect life and property “must be completed in a hurry” for areas under hurricane warnings along the Jalisco and Nayarit coasts, from Playa Perula to El Roblito, he added.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)







