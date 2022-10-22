The hurricane Roslyn It has gained strength during the morning of Saturday until reaching category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. About 12 hours earlier, the phenomenon was barely manifesting itself as a tropical storm, but it quickly increased its winds to become a cyclone. Roslyn it is located 240 kilometers west of Manzanillo, Colima, and 180 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco. It has maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour, gusts of 260 kilometers per hour and is moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) estimates that the hurricane will reach the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit during Sunday, in category 3 and that, while that happens, the storm will remain in category 4. The SMN notice warns that There will be torrential rains on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Michoacán, in addition to intense waves of between four and six meters in Jalisco.

Roslyn appears a week after tropical storm karl will leave extraordinary rains in the States of Chiapas and Tabasco. At the beginning of October the turn was for Orlenea hurricane that reached category 3 and that threatened the coasts of Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa with sustained winds that reached 185 kilometers per hour.

The most intense hurricane season began on June 1 and will end on November 30. In the case of a category 4 hurricane, “partial collapse of roofs and walls in houses, considerable damage to coastal buildings and docks, demolition of vegetation and signs, as well as partial erosion of beaches and flooding in flat terrain below three meters,” according to the National Center for Disaster Prevention.

