Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Hatta regained the top spot in the first division from Dibba Al-Hisn, after defeating its host Gulf FC 2-1, in the match that was held at the Emirates Club Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah at the end of the “21st round”, which witnessed Al-Hamriyah defeating Al-Dhaid 3-1, and a draw. Al-Taawon and Al-Arabi 1-1, Al-Fujairah and Al-Urouba 0-0.

Abdullah Jassem opened the scoring for Hatta in the 11th minute, and Mohamed Dioub equalized for Gulf FC in the 51st minute, before Ayman Rushouq decided the match in favor of the “Hurricane” by scoring the second goal in the 83rd minute, and Hatta raised his score to 43 points, two points ahead of Dibba Al-Hisn. The runner-up”, and 5 points for the “third” UAE.

In turn, Al-Hamriya secured its fourth position by overcoming the obstacle of its guest, Al-Dhaid 3-1, and scored for the owner of the land, Fathi Sakhi in the 41st minute, Mardik Mardakian in the 53rd minute, and Muhammad Al-Zaabi in the 73rd minute, while Youssef Tolo scored the Al-Dhaid goal, and Al-Hamriya raised its score to 36 points, against 26 points for the ninth Al Dhaid.