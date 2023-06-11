The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the first-degree tropical cyclone “Peppergui” is still centered in the eastern Arabian Sea at latitude 17.0 north and longitude 67.5, pointing out that the wind speed around its center ranged between 135 and 150 km / h, with formations of cumulus rain clouds. about low.

The center stated that, according to the numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Monitoring Center, the tropical cyclone will deepen from the first to the second degree in the night hours until early morning, then weaken to the first degree as of this morning, explaining that the direction of the cyclone will shift to the northern Arabian Sea. Where the wind speed ranges around the center between 140 and 165 km / h, and the speed of the hurricane is seven km / h, reaffirming that there is no impact on the country from the hurricane during the next five days.

The center expected that today’s weather will be humid in the morning over some northern areas, and it will be clear to partly cloudy with the appearance of some clouds in the east in the afternoon, noting that the winds are southwesterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust. Its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain humid in the morning over some coastal areas, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming, which will become clear to partly cloudy, with some clouds continuing to appear east in the afternoon, while the winds will be southwesterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate. Speed, sometimes active during the day to become dusty, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center stated that the weather next Tuesday will be humid in the morning over some coastal areas, and it will be generally healthy and partly cloudy and dusty at times, while the winds will remain southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, gradually activating in the afternoon to cause dust, and its speed ranges between 15 to 25 km. / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, gradually turbulent in the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather for next Wednesday will be generally clear, dusty and partly cloudy at times, indicating that temperatures tend to decrease, especially on the coasts, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, becoming active to sometimes strong at sea, causing dust and dirt, Its speed ranges between 20 and 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which is moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and the average waves are turbulent at night in the Sea of ​​Oman.

