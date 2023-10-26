The passage of Hurricane Otis left a lot of destruction on the coasts of Warriora coastal state of Mexico. The damage is still being counted and some areas are cut off, raising the concern of hundreds of people who have not been able to communicate with their families. Such is the case of a woman in Texas who is looking for her mother among the victims.

Otis made landfall in Mexico in the early morning of October 25 as a hurricane category 5, the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale, mainly devastating the coast of Acapulco.

Due to this, apart from the thousands of victims it left and the large number of deaths, there are several Mexicans who live in USA who have not been able to communicate with their families. One of them is Evangelina Rodríguez, who currently lives in Houston, but whose family is from the town of La Venta, in Warrior.

Houston woman asks for the well-being of her family

In an interview that the woman gave to Telemundoshared that the last time he was able to communicate with his family in Mexico It was a few hours before the hurricane would hit the ground. He commented that his mother was aware that the meteorological phenomenon was going to have a significant impact, but she never imagined that it would be of such magnitude.

Since yesterday, Evangelina She has not had contact with her mother or her siblings, which is why she indicates that she is very worried. She argued that the tension increases because her mother suffers from diabetes and needs insulin, which she has to keep in the refrigerator, which is a relevant issue because in many areas there is no access to electricity. In its path, the natural phenomenon brought down at least 30 electricity towers, according to the news anchor.

Beyond the devastation hurricaneAnother concern for Evangelina Rodríguez is that her family lives near the Papagayo River, an area where low-income residents usually settle. Although she clarified that her mother is not that close to the water flow, she said that when there is an overflow the entire area floods and she worries especially because she has young nephews.

She shared that when she lived in Warrior did experience tropical storms, but never a hurricane category 5 like the one that shook the coasts this week. For this reason, the woman has tried to communicate through different means, even with other friends, but no one has answered her, so she took the opportunity to send a message to her family telling them that she loves them and hopes that everything is well. “God is with them,” she concluded, noting that they are raising money to send help.

Given the situation, the presenter invited the migrants in USA to reflect and communicate more with loved ones who live in Mexico or other Latin American countries.