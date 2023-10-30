It rose to The death toll from Hurricane Otis which hit Mexico is 48 dead and in particular Acapulco. The Mexican government announced this, explaining that most of the victims lost their lives by drowning and that six people are still missing. The hurricane, classified as ‘extremely dangerous’, began hitting the coast of Mexico on Tuesday night with winds reaching speeds of 270 kilometers per hour.

Due to the hurricane, over 270 thousand homes were damaged, as were 80 percent of all hotels in the region. Initial estimates speak of 15 billion dollars in damage for a region whose economy depends heavily on tourism.