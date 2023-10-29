Known for having appeared in the series “Chaves”, Hotel Emporio, in Acapulco, was destroyed

The passage of Hurricane Otis through Mexico has already left 39 people dead in the country as of this Saturday (28.Oct.2023). According to the local government, 29 men and 10 women died.

The victims have not yet been identified and at least 10 more people are missing, according to the government of the state of Guerrero, the most affected. More than 220,000 homes and 80% of the hotel sector were affected, and more than 513,000 people were without power in the region.

The Category 5 hurricane hit the southern coast of Mexico, across the Pacific Ocean, on Wednesday morning (Oct 25). It is the strongest Pacific hurricane to hit the country.

The most delicate situation is that of the famous resort of Acapulco. The city was the 1st to face Otis, still in 4th, with winds of 266 km/h and a storm that flooded the region.

Roofs of houses, shops and hotels were ripped off, cars were submerged and telecommunications services were cut, as well as road and air connections.



Facade of the Emporio Hotel, in Acapulco, destroyed by Hurricane Otis

The Hotel Emporio, known for appearing in the famous episodes of the series “Chaves” in Acapulco, was destroyed. On social media, guests published images of the damage.

To the Mexican newspaper El Universalbusinessman Raymundo Ceja, owner of the project, stated that the winds were very intense: “The doors started to inflate and the windows burst. We left the rooms and took shelter in the party room.”.