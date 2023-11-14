days after her husband disappeared due to the impact of the Hurricane OtisSusana Ramos received an audio message on her cell phone that was sent by the sailor and dedicated to her family. Rubén Torres believed that he was simply going to another day of work in Acapulco, Mexico, and he never returned. To date, his whereabouts are unknown.

The impact of the storm brought severe damage and surprised many due to its rapid escalation. Acapulco Bay was greatly affected by the impact, which although it occurred at the end of October, still leaves many consequences. In addition to forty-eight dead, Otis also left at least twenty-six missingthree of them belonging to the ship El Sereno, where Torres was located.

The sailor’s last message to his wife and son before disappearing for Otis

The sailor left his home to do a common task during storms: put the boat safe, where it could not be hit and cause damage. However, he did not expect to encounter the power that Otis had, which eventually became a Category 5 hurricane.

Days after not hearing from Torres, his wife received an audio message that destroyed heras reproduced AP. The words had been spoken by the sailor and addressed to his family, when he saw the magnitude of the storm he was facing. “Given the circumstances I’m fine, but it’s really horrible,” he is heard saying in the message while alarms and an intense wind sounded in the background.

Hurricane Otis left dead, missing and much damaged as it passed through Mexico See also Biden considers the wave of hurricanes that hit the United States "one of the largest" in the country's history

At the end of the ten seconds that his speech lasts, he addressed his wife, his fourteen- and ten-year-old children, and other family members who were in his house: “Family, I don’t want to exaggerate, but please pray for us because it is really terrible out here.”