He Hurricane Norma gained strength during the last hours and generated a warning from the climate authorities of USA and Mexico. As the storm continues to move north, it could affect some US cities, although it would only do so through rain. It is expected that by the weekend it will have lost much of its strength.

According to what the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported and replied FOX Weather, Norma reached category 4 last Wednesday and is expected to strengthen during Thursday and maintain much of its power on Friday. The hurricane reached this level of alert, since its winds maintained a maximum speed of 209 km/h, with even higher gusts.

According to the trajectory drawn by the authorities, the natural phenomenon will make landfall on Saturday in the Baja California Peninsula, Mexico, so heavy rains and flooding are expected in the city of Cabo San Lucas. Although by that day Norma will have already begun to decrease in strength, at the time of its impact on Mexican territory it could be a hurricane or at least close to it.

How Hurricane Norma will impact the United States

Hurricane Norma would reach the US only at the beginning of next week and it would do so with much less power than it will show in Mexico. However, due to the strength of the storm and the formation of tropical rains as a consequence of another phenomenon in the Pacific, the south of states such as California, Texas and Nevada may receive heavy and sustained rains.

Precipitation could accumulate between 50 and 100 mm of water in a few hours. Therefore, the southern cities of the aforementioned states must be alert to possible flooding in certain areas.