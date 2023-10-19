Mexico (AFP) – Hurricane Norma, which is advancing this Thursday over the Mexican Pacific, was downgraded to category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of 5), but it remains a potentially destructive major cyclone that has northwest Mexico on alert.

At 21:00 GMT, the meteor, which earlier reached category 4, was 425 km west of Manzanillo, registering sustained winds of 205 km/h and moving at 9 km/h, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Norma is forecast to “continue to weaken in the coming days,” but to remain a hurricane near the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula, the NHC added.

On Thursday morning, the phenomenon had strengthened to category 4, registering sustained winds of 250 kilometers per hour.

According to the trajectory predicted by the National Water Commission of Mexico, Norma would make landfall twice, first on Saturday afternoon as a hurricane in the vicinity of the municipality of San José del Cabo, in Baja California Sur, and on Sunday it would approach the coast of the state of Sinaloa as a tropical storm after crossing the Sea of ​​Cortez.

Their upcoming arrival on the Baja California peninsula, where the popular resort of Los Cabos is located – one of the favorites of American tourists – led the government to activate a national emergency plan headed by the Army on Wednesday.

As part of the plan, more than 6,600 troops remained on alert in the states of Baja California and Baja California Sur, with outbreaks in the towns of San Quintín, Mulegé and La Paz, indicated the Secretariat of National Defense.

“Because of experience, we need to put in time equipment to help the population and food,” said the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, about the operation.

They monitor dams and rivers

In view of the intense rains that the system is beginning to generate in coastal states, Conagua reported that it is monitoring the level of rivers, streams and dams, in order to protect the safety of the population.

He specified that he punctually monitors six dams in the states of Colima, Nayarit and Michoacán “because they are above 90% of their maximum ordinary storage level.”

Norma would hit the southern tip of Baja California on Saturday, although with lower wind speeds, according to the NHC forecast.

“Small fluctuations in intensity are possible today (Thursday), followed by a gradual weakening starting on Friday and continuing into the weekend,” the meteorological authority added.

Last week, the passage of powerful Hurricane Lidia, which also reached category 4, left at least two dead in the western states of Jalisco and Nayarit.

Due to its extensive coastlines on the Pacific and Atlantic, Mexico is one of the most vulnerable countries to the onslaught of hurricanes, with at least a dozen weather phenomena a year and all with the potential to become large cyclones.