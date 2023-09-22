Hurricane Nigel, currently Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is rapidly advancing towards the northeast of the Atlantic Ocean, without posing an imminent threat to any territory. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Nigel has maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km) and is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone tomorrow.

Nigel’s center is located 495 miles (800 km) from Cape Race, on the southeastern tip of the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland, Canada, according to the latest bulletin from the Miami, Florida-based NHC.

Waves generated by Nigel are currently affecting Bermuda, but are expected to gradually subside throughout the day and into the evening.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center, while tropical storm-force winds reach up to 150 miles (240 kilometers) from the center.

Hurricane Nigel moves toward the northeast Atlantic Ocean

A gradual weakening of this system is forecast in the coming days, leading to Nigel becoming a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, the observatory warns.

It should be remembered that Nigel was formed about a week ago, one day before post-tropical storm Lee made landfall in the region of Nova Scotia, Canada, specifically on the island of Long Island.

In an update issued on August 10, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an “above normal” Atlantic hurricane season, with the formation of between 14 and 21 tropical storms, of which between 6 and 11 could become hurricanes.

To date, in the current hurricane season, which ends on November 30, 6 hurricanes have already formed, including Hurricane Nigel.

