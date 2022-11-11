Four people died due to Hurricane Nicole, which hit Florida in the United States. This was announced on November 10 by the TV channel ABC.

A man and a woman died from electric shock due to a broken power line. Two more died in a car accident triggered by the hurricane.

“We urge all our residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution if they are outside today after the storm. Never touch a broken power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change direction immediately,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

Earlier on November 10, it was reported that Hurricane Nicole passed along the east coast of Florida. The wind speed reached 33 m/s. The hurricane was located 45 km southeast of the city of Fort Pierce and was moving northwest.

As a result of the elements, meteorologists predict rain and floods throughout the state. The hurricane has already triggered massive flooding in the Bahamas. There, due to showers and strong winds, the ocean overflowed its banks.

At the end of September, Hurricane Ian hit Florida, which, according to US President Joe Biden, could become one of the most destructive in the history of the country. The hurricane killed at least 100 people. Then more than 2 million Florida residents were left without electricity.