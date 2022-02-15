Home page world

From: Franziska Vystrcil

A storm is forecast for this week in large parts of Germany. © Jan Eifert/Imago

It’s getting stormy: A hurricane is moving from the Atlantic towards Germany. The storm is expected to hit on Friday.

Stuttgart – Caution is advised when it comes to the weather in Germany. An expert warns: We are threatened with a storm situation that could be as severe as Storm Lothar in 1999. At that time, the storm caused great damage in this country.

BW24* knows how badly the hurricane is supposed to hit Germany.

It will be anything but cold. The temperatures remain unusually mild for the time of year, sometimes even reaching double-digit values. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.