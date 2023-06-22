Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

It is expected that the first appearance of the legendary, Lionel Messi, in the shirt of his new team, Inter Miami, will be an “extraordinary event” in the history of American football, as the Spanish newspaper “AS” confirmed that a state of madness struck the fans of the “Herons” as soon as the date of arrival was officially announced. The “World Cup champion” to Miami on July 7, where the club’s owner, Jorge Mas, said that the first match for “the flea” may be against Cruz Azul, Mexico, on July 21 in the League Cup, where Messi’s new team plays in Group C for the south. With compatriot Atlanta United and their Mexican rivals.

The newspaper pointed out that the prices of tickets for the “Inter” match with Cruz Azul increased in a “crazy” manner, as the value of the lowest category of tickets for the match stadium jumped from $ 40 to $ 500 at once, while ticket prices continued to rise on electronic sales platforms to reach $ 1060, according to the newspaper. The sources of the newspaper, as it will be the team’s first match at home after the opening of the summer transfer window in the American League.

And the American commercial magazine “Fortune” had mentioned that the average price of a single ticket in the team’s stadium is usually $ 2,600, but as of this morning, the numbers have jumped unusually, as the lowest category of tickets is sold for 1384, while the most expensive amounted to 14,583, and even There are tickets in premium seats, each of which was sold for $ 22,411, and the specialized newspaper confirmed that Messi’s influence would be “imaginary” on tickets to Inter Miami Stadium in the first “flea” season.

And it appears that the League Cup will move to the ranks of the most followed tournaments in the world, according to the opinion of the President of the Mexican Football League, Mikel Areola, who stated a few days ago that Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami constitutes a “leap” in the level of quality of the championship, mathematically before it is economic, because The participation of the 2022 World Cup champion in it will make it visible to everyone in the world.

“Inter” and “The Flea” are awaiting the official opening of the transfer window in the American League on July 5, to formally complete the “historic” deal and register “Leo” in the ranks of the team, who is eagerly awaiting that moment, especially in light of the calamity he is experiencing. After suffering 6 consecutive defeats recently, it fell to the last 15th place in the Eastern Group, and the 27th place in the overall standings of the American League Championship!