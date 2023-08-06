“Five of the fifteen most read articles are about sports, and four of them about Messi”recounted surprised Andre Fernández, editor of the Miami Herald.

Messi’s debut with his cinematic free-kick goal in the 94th minute broke all audience records: 12.5 million people beat it. The most watched football game in United States history.

For the record, Messi is encapsulated: for the first time Major League Soccer is not on open TV through the giants CBS, ABC or NBC, Univisión or Telemundo or on international sports networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports or Directv. Apple bought the transmission rights and whoever wants to see the games must subscribe to the channel of the technological colossus. And this subtracts viewers. For an open signal that number might have tripled. The champagne is flowing at Apple: since Messi’s landing, hundreds of thousands of new subscribers pay eight dollars a month to have access to his magic. And they’re not just from the US, they’re from all over the world.

Messi’s global impact

Lionel Messi debuts with Inter.

On Wednesday, Inter Miami’s Instagram account reached 13 million followers. Until the announcement of Messi’s arrival, it barely exceeded a million. The historic Inter, the one from Milan, with 115 years of tradition and 44 titles, including 19 Scudettos and 3 Champions Leagues, with effort managed to exceed the peak of 10 million supporters.

Adidas, the official supplier of the MLS that has associated Messi in the profits from the sale of his shirts, was overwhelmed and was unable to supply the messimania. He threw in 825,000 and they sold out in no time. For the record, the official garment costs $190. But the machines are already fuming in the factories of Vietnam, Norway, Italy and Ohio to, in October, dump several million jerseys with number 10 on the US and international market, what happened in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Germain, but this time in a brand new club, unknown until a month ago, and that is last in the table.

“Tickets to see Inter Miami before Messi were $15 and included a hot dog. Then they lowered them to 5 dollars. Now, the cheapest are worth 168 dollars. You have to consider that this is a region of entertainment and the range of offers is impressive, but the boom unleashed by Messi still exceeded anything imaginable. Leo is a money-generating machine,” says Luis Sánchez Espinar, a Peruvian who has lived in Miami for thirty years and is a journalist for the newspaper Las Amáricas.

“I never thought to live this. Here we were always eight reporters in the press box: now hundreds have come!”

Today Dallas FC and Inter Miami play in Texas. Tickets went on sale on Friday and sold out in 22 minutes! It had never happened. But who is rubbing their hands is the Chicago Fire, who will host the pink and black team on October 4. As Paul Tenorio commented in The Athletic: “The Chicago club, which performed poorly in the league, raised 7 million dollars in its 16 home games. But he has already sold the 61,500 Soldier Field tickets for when Messi comes and they raised ten million dollars.

“The big profits with Messi are not at the box office, in the parking lot or in the sale of shirts and food in the stadium,” said Tom Mulroy, former soccer player and current executive, who faced Pelé when O Rei transformed this sport in the United States , upon arriving at the New York Cosmos in the mid-70s.

“The highest income is in social networks with a global audience”he added. And he gave an example: the video of Messi’s goal from a free kick in the last play of the game in which Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul was seen by 140 million people.

The difference of the Messi era

Lionel Messi changes his goal celebration.

The difference between the ‘Messi era’ and the previous ones, those of Pelé, Beckenbauer, Cruyff, Henry, Beckham, Ibrahimovic and many others is that it took them years, Rosario’s generated a revolution in just 48 days, between his announcement in Paris that he was going to Miami and on the day of the 4-0 win over Atlanta United, when he scored two goals. An express earthquake. It is the first time that a current world champion has arrived in American soccer. And with his current football. Despite his 36 years, the genius is fresh in the legs and in the mind.

Messi established himself in Qatar eight months ago, he has just had a very good season in France (voted the best foreigner in the league, with 21 goals and 20 assists). And with an important addition: on October 30 he can receive his eighth Ballon d’Or. He would be the first to achieve it acting in the US.

Tom ‘Soccer’ Mulroy, legend of ‘Yankee soccer’, returns today at 66 years of age: “Pelé’s arrival allowed soccer to enter the country, because before him it was confined to immigrant communities. Hiring Messi is the next and final step to take us to the moon. Pelé was the roots, Messi is the TV, the technology. It’s like coming full circle.”

Messi sparked a revolution in MLS that Ibrahimovic, Drogba, Kaká, Henry and Pelé failed to achieve, New York journalist Gabriel Debenedetti wrote on nymag.com.

“Everyone contributed, but this time is different. Messi’s arrival in Miami is already something completely new. The world’s biggest superstar and most recent World Cup hero came in not only looking for an easy ending to his career, but there is a new paradigm, as demonstrated by his debut goal, a stunning free kick.”

Why did this volcano of euphoria erupt in a cold hobby like the United States, where soccer is the fifth sport? Naturally, Messi is the man of Van Gogh’s goals, Da Vinci’s plays and Michelangelo’s passes, but beyond the game, and unlike all his colleagues, he has a unique connection to children and women.

The little ones see him as a true superhero, the good guy who will defeat the bad guys. they love it. When these children grow up and are 25 or 30 years old, Messi’s popularity will climb to unimaginable limits. In turn, the female segment looks at him tenderly, perhaps because he is a family member, for having had the same wife since they were 13 years old when they lived in Rosario, because she has a kind countenance and never a hostile word. The profile of the messianic fan is not just the classic adult soccer fan, but a much broader universe.

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane.”

No, it’s Messi.

JORGE BARRAZA

SPECIAL FOR THE WEATHER

