Satellite image of hurricane ‘Lisa’ approaching the Yucatan Peninsula, on November 2, 2022. HANDOUT (AFP)

The hurricane Lisa It made landfall this Wednesday afternoon in Belize, 15 kilometers from Belize City, with sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour, which places it within category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The meteorological phenomenon will leave very strong and intense rains in the Mexican states of Tabasco, Chiapas and Yucatan, as indicated on Wednesday by the National Water Commission (Conagua), in charge of monitoring it. The cyclone will also affect other territories such as Campeche and Quintana Roo, where it will cause heavy rains.

The authority warns that the rains could cause landslides and flooding in the lower areas, as well as possible increases in water levels in rivers and streams. On the coast of Quintana Roo, Conagua forecasts wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour, which could translate into waves of up to three meters in height. In an update on the forecast in the region of the Yucatan Peninsula, Conagua has indicated that the gusts of wind could reach up to 100 kilometers and the waves could reach four meters in height. He has also reported that the atmosphere in the territory of the Yucatan Peninsula will remain mild in the morning and hot in the afternoon.

The institution has indicated that the territories located between Chetumal and Puerto Costa Maya, both in the State of Quintana Roo, remain as a “prevention zone” against the effects of the hurricane; and those that go from Puerto Costa Maya to Punta Allen, a population located in the same territory.

Lisa It appears in the middle of the hurricane season, which began on June 1 and will end on November 30. One of the last examples that occurred was that of October 23, when the cyclone Roslyn, category 3, made landfall on the coast of the State of Nayarit. Days before, on October 14, tropical storm karl caused extraordinary punctual rains in the states of Chiapas and Tabasco.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country