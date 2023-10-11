Hurricane Lidia was downgraded to category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of 5) after making landfall this Tuesday on the central Mexican Pacific coast. where it has unleashed intense rainfall, high waves and strong winds.

According to the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC), at 03:00 GMT (Wednesday), the phenomenon was located 50 kilometers from Puerto Vallarta, in the state of Jalisco (west), with sustained winds of 165 km/h. It was moving at 28 km/h.

Lidia had made landfall in the afternoon in the town of Las Peñitas as a category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 220 km/h and considered “extremely dangerous.”

It is expected to “lose strength rapidly” overnight Tuesday. to Wednesday as it moves deeper into northeastern Mexico, the NHC report added.

At the moment the phenomenon reached the Mexican coast, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the residents of the impacted areas to take precautions and recalled that some 6,000 soldiers have been deployed to help the population.

“You must take refuge in safe places; stay away from low areas, streams, rivers and slopes,” the president wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The states of Jalisco, Nayarit and Colima, All on the Pacific coast have reported intense rains that have overflowed some streams and caused flooding. in different locations.

Unprepared

While Lidia made landfall in Puerto Vallarta, an important tourist destination where some 220,000 people reside, the boardwalk was shining with rough seas, persistent rain and palm trees violently whipped by wind.

The shops had closed during the afternoon while the inhabitants were sheltered in their homes or They went to shelters installed by the authorities, confirmed an AFP team.

However, some people who were taken by surprise by the hurricane were still seen in the streets. “I was going to go to my house, but it’s very far away, I’m going to have to take shelter somewhere else. “There is no transportation, it caught me off guard”Hersón Rodríguez, a 35-year-old trainer and nutritionist, told AFP.

Guillermo Lozano, a 34-year-old cook, was one of the last visitors to the boardwalk before the rain and wind began to pick up. “Fewer precautions have been taken this time”he told AFP, considering that the authorities’ reaction was late because they warned a few hours before the arrival of the phenomenon, which saturated the port’s public transport.

Classes were suspended in the area, while Civil Protection inspectors instructed all establishments considered non-essential to close. “Everything that does not have emergency care is going to close. We also invite the population of the risk area to evacuate and take shelter.“said the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta, Gerardo Alonzo Castillón.

