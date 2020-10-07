The biggest hurricane of the season in the Atlantic has left four dead and has devastated several towns on the Louisiana coast. Hurricane Laura made landfall in the town of Cameron during the early hours of Thursday as category 4, with 5 being the maximum, with winds of 240 kilometers per hour, placing it among one of the strongest cyclones recorded by the National Hurricane Center (CNH ) in United States. The four victims have died in the State of Louisiana from the fall of trees on their houses during the storm, one of them was a 14-year-old girl. Authorities have classified the cyclone as “catastrophic” and “deadly.”

Once the phenomenon made landfall, it continued its advance toward northern Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane, then decreased in intensity until it had winds of 120 kilometers per hour, and finally became a tropical storm. Laura It will continue its passage through Arkansas this Friday and will enter the Mississippi Valley. The CNH estimates that the storm will turn towards the east of the country until it returns to the Atlantic during the weekend. Everyone must remember that the threat Laura poses to Louisiana continues. Stay home, heed the warnings and instructions of local officials and follow the local news to stay informed, “recommended the governor of Louisiana, Bel Edwards, in a morning tweet.

The authorities anticipated the force of the phenomenon and warned the population that it was an “impossible to survive” hurricane. At least half a million people were evacuated in the towns closest to the area where the hurricane made landfall, such as Lake Charles, Port Arthur and Beaumont. The inhabitants of Lake Charles (78,000 inhabitants) have described the noise of the wind and the glass of the whole city breaking in its wake.

Pictures on American television show devastated populations. Most of the damage has been to windows and roofs, due to the intensity of the winds. On the coast, some houses and buildings remain flooded. The authorities had indicated that they feared that both due to the rain and the rising tide, which could reach between 4.5 and 6 meters, several locations could suffer floods.

One of the most viewed images is that of the Capitol One Bank building in Lake Charles, of which only the structure has remained, since the wind has broken most of its windows and has destroyed everything inside. “It’s like the Wizard of Oz,” described a reporter on CNN while touring that city. “We thought we were safe. We had generators and windows boarded up. We stayed with our family at home under the kitchen table, then we lost our roof, ”Ashley Thompson told ABC News.

The region is the epicenter of the southern United States oil industry. At least 100 oil rigs were evacuated in advance when the hurricane was growing in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. However, onshore oil installations have suffered significant damage after the cyclone.

In addition, a fire started at a petrochemical plant in Westlake, Louisiana, after the hurricane. The BioLab company, owner of the facilities, has assured that the fire has already been controlled but has asked the population not to approach it because it works with high amounts of chlorine. Some environmental groups seek to review the region’s petrochemical infrastructure to detect leaks and prevent environmental accidents.

Laura, which had already left at least 21 dead on its way through Haiti and another 4 in the Dominican Republic, has been compared to Harvey, a category four hurricane that caused catastrophic flooding and caused $ 125 billion in damage in Texas and Louisiana around this time in 2017. Harvey It was formed on August 17 and did not dissipate until September 2, 2017 and it is estimated that it caused a hundred direct and indirect deaths. The passing of the cyclone has reminded the people of Louisiana of the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which reached Category 5 before making landfall.