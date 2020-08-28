In Cameron (Louisiana) in the United States, the water still has not gone down. The city is inundated, with houses destroyed as far as the eye can see. The winds of 240 km / h blew up the windows of this building. We can no longer count the trees torn down. Hurricane Laura claimed at least six lives and caused billions of dollars in damage.

“The roof did not resist. With the wind everything collapsed“, describes a resident.”It was terrifying, it hit all over the place. The apartment was shaking from left to right, we heard loud noises from everywhere“Says another Cameron resident. The local airport facilities have suffered greatly, but it is from there that the National Guard distributes water to the victims.

