Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin’s undefeated colt, Hurricane Lane, is running an important qualifying experience for the English Derby tomorrow at York, Britain, through the Dante Stakes in the second category for the mile and quarter mile.

The race is one of the most prominent preparatory races for the English Derby, which will be held at a track at Epsom Downs on June 5.

The three-year-old foal, who hails from the stallion “Frankel” and is coached by Charlie Appleby, kicked off the season dramatically, announcing good endurance, recording a long-distance victory in the 10 furlongs Conditions race in Newbury on April 6th. William Buick’s Hurricane Lane won his only two-year-old rookie race in Newmarket last October.

Charlie Appleby said, “We are satisfied with Hurricane Lane’s preparations for this race due to his good victory in the first participation of the season, and he benefited from that participation, and we believe that York’s track and ground will suit him, and it is the next test that will reveal its path to us in the coming months.”