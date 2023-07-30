In the Volzhsky district of the Republic of Mari El, three people, including two children, died due to a hurricane. This was announced on Saturday, July 29, by a source of Izvestia.

In addition, three other people were injured. They were sent to hospitals, now doctors are working with them.

“Strong wind and heavy rain passed in the evening of July 29 near the lakes Tair and Yalchik,” the source said.

At this time there were vacationers who pitched tents on the banks of the lakes. The hurricane knocked down trees, which caused the tragedy.

Earlier, on July 28, one person died due to a hurricane in Cherkessk. The wind knocked down trees that collapsed on parked cars, one of which was a man. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.