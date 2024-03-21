Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick, Kilian Bäuml, Michelle Brey

The first days of spring attract with sun and warmth. But the joy could be dampened because Hurricane Kilian brings rain and cold.

Munich – The joy of spring could soon be dampened, although March 20, the start of spring, was greeted with sunshine and rising temperatures in some parts of Germany. People enjoyed the pleasant weather and spent a lot of time outdoors. But the weather forecasts point to a possible return of the cold, despite the initial spring mood.

Spring starts with sunshine: But Hurricane Kilian brings a change in the weather

Jan Schenk, meteorologist from The Weather Channel, warned in a video: “A hurricane depression in the Arctic Ocean – that is, Kilian – is sending us rain, starting Thursday and Friday.” The German Weather Service (DWD), on the other hand, predicted precipitation of varying intensity from Wednesday, March 20th. It is expected that there will be “some rain at times” on Wednesday and that “it will be mostly cloudy and rainy in the east on Thursday”. Just recently a storm rushed towards Germany at times reaching 170 km/h.

After warm spring days, meteorologists are predicting a storm front in many places in the coming days. © IMAGO/A. Hartl

It is also expected to rain “at times” in the south, accompanied by possible thunderstorms. According to the current forecast, this weather situation is expected to continue until Friday. On Saturday, “rainfall extending from the southwest to the northeast, some of it lasting longer and also heavy rainfall” can be expected.

Despite the precipitation, temperatures initially remain pleasant, although “the high pressure influence affecting the weather in large parts of the country” is gradually weakening. At the beginning of the month, meteorologists predicted a changeable but overall too warm March.

Spring weather in danger: Hurricane Kilia brings a drop in temperature and rain

For the days after March 30th, Holy Saturday, the DWD states that a “detailed forecast is hardly possible”. Overall, the weather remains slightly unstable, but milder again, with foehn at times in the Alps. At night there may be light frost in some areas when it clears up. Dominik Jung confirms this uncertainty: the “weather models jump back and forth”.

The temperatures in the coming days show a cooling trend from Sunday. Until then, however, temperatures can still rise above 20 degrees. The meteorologists from Offenbach are forecasting highs of between six and eleven degrees for Sunday, accompanied by precipitation, isolated thunderstorms and, at higher altitudes, snow showers. Dominik Jung from wetter.net agrees with this forecast and adds: “From Palm Sunday onwards it will get a little cooler again. Then night frosts are even possible again. However, this is all totally normal for the time of year.”

The weather forecast for the coming days in Germany

Wednesday March 20th 16 to 21 degrees Thursday March 21st Northern half 9 to 15 degrees, southern half 15 to 20 degrees Friday March 22nd When it rains 10 to 14 degrees, otherwise 15 to 20 degrees Saturday March 23rd Northwest half 8 to 13 degrees, southeast 14 to 19 degrees Sunday March 24th 6 to 11 degrees Monday March 25th 7 to 12 degrees Tuesday March 26th 7 to 13 degrees Wednesday March 27th 8 to 15 degrees See also Pirri: "Real Madrid is two words: education and respect"

For the following days up to Holy Saturday (March 30th), the German Weather Service (DWD) informs that a “detailed forecast is hardly possible”. Overall, still slightly unstable, but milder again, with foehn at times in the Alps. Only light frost in some areas at night when it clears up. With regard to Easter, Dominik Jung also makes it clear: “Weather models jump back and forth”. (mbr)

According to Jan Schenk from The Weather Channel, the hurricane is responsible for the falling temperatures. “Hurricane Kilia triggers a drop in temperature,” said the expert on the website. He agrees with the DWD and Jung that cold air will flow into Germany at the weekend.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked.