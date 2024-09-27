The alert in the Mexican Pacific due to the passage of the hurricane John It is latent. The meteorological phenomenon has once again gained strength as a category 1 hurricane on the Pacific coast, with variable behavior and slow movement, threatening the states of Guerrero, Michoacán and Colima. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) estimates that John It made landfall for the second time between the municipalities of Aquila, in Michoacán, and Manzanillo, in Colima, during the night of this Thursday or in the early hours of Friday.

The hurricane is located 75 kilometers southwest of the port of Lázaro Cárdenas (Michoacán) and 230 kilometers from Manzanillo (Colima). The meteorological phenomenon presents sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour, gusts of 150 kilometers per hour and is moving northwest at 4 kilometers per hour. The SMN indicates that John It maintains the potential for very strong rains and winds, as well as high waves on the western, southern and southeastern coasts of the country, mainly in the states of Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Jalisco.

This storm has already left at least seven dead and numerous material damages as it passed through Guerrero and Oaxaca. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced in his morning press conference that the phenomenon has caused at least 700 damaged homes in Tlacoachistlahuaca, Malinaltepec and Acapulco. Although it was degraded to a low pressure system when it made landfall this Tuesday, on Thursday it regained strength off the coast of Michoacán. “The hurricane started on the Costa Chica, it entered as a category 3, fortunately there was not much damage in that region. We are serving the entire population, there is the DN-III Plan, the Marine Plan and the National Guard Plan, Civil Protection, the municipal and Guerrero authorities, the Federal Electricity Commission; “All families will be helped,” the president mentioned.

The red lights are still on due to the passage of John. The civil protection authorities have maintained the prevention zone from Técpan de Galeana (Guerrero), to Punta San Telmo, (Michoacán), as well as the prevention zone for the effects of the hurricane from Punta Maldonado to Técpan de Galeana and from Punta San Telmo, to Manzanillo (Colima).

The governor of the State of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, has declared a red alert in the municipalities of the Costa Grande, Costa Chica, Acapulco and Zihuatanejo region due to the extraordinary rains that the phenomenon has generated, and which has left a number of populations incommunicado and no electricity, suspension of classes, blocked roads, downed trees and light poles. In Michoacán, the state government has suspended classes at all levels in 20 municipalities, and red, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for different parts of the state.

Additionally, the Acapulco airport suspended its operations due to poor conditions for the planes. The Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) has reported that departure and arrival flights are canceled until further notice. “The area surrounding the accesses to this terminal is affected by floods and debris that interrupt the vehicular flow of passengers seeking to arrive or leave this area,” the agency explained.

The uncertainty continues, as it is expected that there will be wind gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour and waves of 3 to 5 meters high on the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán, as well as wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and waves of 2 at 4 meters high on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Oaxaca, as well as possible formation of waterspouts on the coasts of these entities.

The authorities continue to call on the population of these areas to take extreme precautions in the areas of the mentioned states due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and to heed the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System.

Sign up for the EL PAÍS México newsletter for free and to whatsapp channel and receive all the key information on current events in this country.