fromTom Offinger conclude

With wind speeds of up to 190 km / h, Hurricane “Sam” is raging in the Atlantic. An extraordinary drone provides US researchers with impressive images from inside the cyclone.

For many people in the south of the USA *, severe hurricanes * have long become a habit, but these images should leave a lasting impression even on die-hard US citizens: Thundering winds repeatedly shake the picture, 15 meter high waves slosh to the left and right past.

USA: Hurricane “Sam” rages in the Atlantic – drone records spectacular images

The “Saildrone” is a completely autonomous vehicle, measures seven meters in length and only uses wind power to move. Equipped with an orange fin, the drone collects important data directly inside the hurricane, such as wind speed, air pressure or temperature.

The disturbing scenes, published on September 30th by the US betting authority NOAA, impressively show the inner workings of “Sam”, a category four hurricane, around 550 nautical miles south of the Bermuda Islands. The recordings do not come from human hands, but were recorded by a floating drone.

Impressive pictures from inside a hurricane © Screenshot / www.noaa.gov

“The Saildrone can penetrate into areas that were previously impossible for such research funds – namely right into the eye of the hurricane,” assures Richard Jenkins, the inventor of the drone, on the website of the US betting authority. “In this way, it can provide us with data that will permanently change our understanding of these strong storms.”

Hurricane in USA: Climate change increases the occurrence of storms

The researchers from the USA are also hoping for this new knowledge. In the course of climate change, the forecast of cyclones in particular is of immense importance: the rising sea temperatures mean that hurricanes and tornadoes * are noticeably increasing in number and intensity. In the USA, the inhabitants of the coastal areas on the Gulf of Mexico in particular have been victims of these severe storms over and over again in recent years.

It was not until August that a severe cyclone with Hurricane Ida caused major damage around New Orleans * in the US state of Louisiana. Four years earlier, Hurricane “Harvey” raged in the Houston (Texas) region * and also caused great damage in the metropolitan area. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Screenshot / www.noaa.gov