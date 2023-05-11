Hurricane in the Barranquilla Junior: they reveal punishments to players for indiscipline

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The technician separated the players involved
Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO / API
The coach separated the players involved
The disclosure of the images of a ‘party’ would have been decisive. There were tears.
The days passed, the tide went down and it seems that the time has come to make decisions in Atlético Junior after the cases of indiscipline that deeply affected the club in the last week.
(In context: Scandal in Junior: Bolillo takes action for indiscipline, several involved).
Apparently, the club took time for legal consultations in the case and to evaluate background, cases of recidivism and punishments provided for in the contracts and in the law. This was anticipated by the Barranquilla newspaper ‘El Heraldo’, which advanced which would be the punishments for those involved in the scandal that would have had alcohol as the protagonist.
Punishments to the undisciplined of the Junior
The newspaper ‘El Heraldo’ assured that Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval will receive the harshest penalty for having arrived in an “evident state of alcoholism” at training the previous Monday.
After a talk with coach Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, which would have been mediated by tears, the player will face the termination of his contract “for his disrespect and lack of professionalism with the institution”, according to the source. This Thursday it would become official.
(You can read: Junior: images of the ‘party’ of players involved in the scandal come to light).
And regarding Wálmer Pacheco, José Ortiz, César Haydar and Omar Albornoz, the decision would be to impose Economic sanctions at the end of the internal investigation process that is carried out from the same lubes, well, it is worth saying that they were with Sandoval but did not arrive at the practice in a state of drunkenness.
This Thursday there is a press conference in Barranquilla with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez to find out more details. None of those involved will be called up for Saturday’s game against Deportivo Pereira, final for the League classification.
