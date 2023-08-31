Hurricane Idalia arrived in the United States hitting Keaton Beach, in the Big Bend region, on the coast of Florida, around 9 am (Brasília time) this Wednesday (30), as a category 3 storm, bringing strong winds that reached up to 190 km/h and even more intense gusts, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

This is the strongest hurricane to hit the region in over 125 years.

As it made its way into the US mainland, the storm began to weaken and, at around 10:00 am ET, it was reclassified as a Category 2 hurricane.

As reported by US CNN, the impact was severe. Crucial bridges connecting Florida’s islands to the mainland were rendered inaccessible, while two people lost their lives in a car accident triggered by the fierce winds.

Cities such as Cedar Key, which is located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, received warnings of sea level rise of 2.5 to 2.7 meters, with waters still rising rapidly.

Officials say sea waves could continue to rise for the next few hours in the Big Bend region as winds push water levels higher. Water levels are reaching almost 2 meters above the highest normal tides, which, according to information from the American press, surpasses the record set by Hurricane Hermine in 2016, which made the water level reach 1.83 meters.

Tide gauges are scarce on Florida’s Gulf Coast, but the highest water levels on record are also being seen in cities like Tampa Bay, Clearwater and Cedar Key, indicating a storm of record proportions is brewing across the region. .

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned city residents to remain cautious as more flooding is expected from Hurricane Idalia.

The hurricane, which began its path through Florida, is beginning to make landfall in Georgia and South Carolina. At around 12:00 pm (Brasília time), as it approached Georgia, the hurricane weakened to a Category 1.

Earlier, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a frontrunner in the Republican Party’s presidential primary, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, urging people to follow warnings from emergency officials and protect themselves from dangerous winds. He also warned of the “threat to life” posed by the storm and advised people to remain sheltered until the hurricane passes completely.

US airlines canceled more than 850 flights on Wednesday due to Hurricane Idalia, and 795 flights were delayed.

Airports in Tampa, Clearwater and Tallahassee have suspended operations and are monitoring the storm situation.

Hurricane Idalia is the third to hit Florida in the last 12 months, following Hurricane Ian in September 2022 and Hurricane Nicole in October.