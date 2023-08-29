Hurricane Idalia in Florida: follow the trajectory and the latest news live

Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday and forecasters predict it will become “extremely dangerous” before making landfall Wednesday in Florida.

(Also read: Florida on high alert: Idalia became a hurricane and will make landfall this Wednesday)

“Idalia is already a hurricane. It is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday”the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a public notice.

(You can read: Helicopter falls on a building in Florida: there are two dead and four hospitalized)

High-intensity hurricanes are typically Category 3 or higher on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale, events that the NHC says can cause “devastating” and “catastrophic” damage.

(Keep reading: Neither buoys, nor fences, nor barbed wire stop the passage of migrants to the US.)

Virtually the entire west coast of Florida is under storm surge and hurricane warnings, and additional weather advisories are also in place for Pinar del Rio and the Isla de la Juventud, in Cuba, and the southern part of the Florida Keys.

Follow here all the details of the trajectory and the latest news from Idalia.

8 a.m. Rains, floods and blackouts in Cuba Idalia is leaving this Tuesday intense rains, floods, strong gusts of wind and power cuts in western Cuba, mainly in the Pinar del Río province. According to local media, almost the entire territory of Pinar del Río has been without electricity since the night due to the strong winds from Idalia, which made landfall in Cuba at Cape San Antonio, the western end of the island this Monday around 9 pm (local time). and now it is moving towards Florida, United States. 7:35 a.m. NHC update The NHC reports that Idalia strengthens as it moves north over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. In his X account, formerly Twitter, he explains that “there is a danger of life-threatening storm surges along parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.” “Heavy rains have the potential to produce urban and flash flooding in parts of Florida’s west coast, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia,” it added. 7 AM CDT Tuesday Update: Idalia strengthening as it moves northward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. There is a danger of life-threatening storm arises along portions of the Florida Gulf coast. Heavy rainfall has the potential to produce flash and urban flooding across… pic.twitter.com/ZlfnIKEe9j —National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023 7:30 am What is known about the trajectory? The forecast trajectory indicates that the center of Idalia will move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, reach the Florida Gulf coast (northwest of the state) on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of the United States this Thursday. See also Abu Dhabi Municipality opens a new food center in Al Wathba The NHC predicts that Idalia will intensify rapidly as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and that become an “extremely dangerous large hurricane” before making landfall on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP