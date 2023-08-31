Extensive damage, submerged streets, flooded vehicles and homes, more than 350,000 people without electricity and 1.5 million evacuees. It is the initial balance that leaves the passage of the extremely dangerous hurricane idalia by the north of the State of Florida, converted into a category 2 cyclone (of a maximum of five) and winds of 170 kilometers per hour. So far the authorities have not confirmed the existence of fatalities.

The hurricane made landfall at 7:45 a.m. (1:45 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) in the vicinity of Keaton Beach, in the area known as Big Bend, where the Florida peninsula joins the rest of the continent in the Gulf of Mexico. It is a swampy area, with small fishing villages and sparsely populated, where a hurricane of this size had not been detected in more than a century.

The cyclone, then category 3 and winds of 205 kilometers per hour, hit this area. “We have multiple downed trees, debris on the roads, don’t come,” the Cedar Key Island Fire Department posted on social media. There, the rise in sea level reached two meters, enough to flood the center of the population. “They are exploding propane tanks all over the island”

idalia It arrived hours later still as a Category 1 hurricane in the state of Georgia, northeast of Florida, where it has left nearly 80,000 people without power, caused flash flooding, and downed power poles, traffic signals, and trees. The governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, has described the effect of the storm in the south of his state as “a serious impact”, but has qualified that “fortunately, it has not been as Mitch”, the cyclone that devastated that territory in 2018. idalia It is heading towards South Carolina, where it will arrive as a tropical storm.

One and a half million residents in coastal areas of western Florida, a State with a population of 22 million people, had received orders to evacuate their homes and go to safer areas, given the greatest risk of this storm: the rise of the waters, which were feared that in some coastal points could rise up to five meters above the levels of recent days. As pointed out by the administrator of the Federal Disaster Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, the flood seems to have reached a maximum of 4.6 meters, although the final figures could be higher once more accurately measure water levels.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The fear of flooding is a considerable fear in a State that is still trying to recover from the impact of the hurricane. Ianwhich left nearly 150 dead last year on its way through the peninsula.

“Don’t go out into the streets in the middle of all this. Once the storm has passed, do not drive through flooded streets. Don’t touch downed power lines, consider that you can still have electricity,” Forida Governor Ron DeSantis warned the population.

A worker evaluates the electrical damage caused by the fall of a tree on a Tallahassee highway, this Wednesday in Florida. Phil Sears (AP)

The water level of the river in Steinhatchee, in the Big Bend, rose in one hour from 30 centimeters to 2.4 meters. “When we warned that the threat of rising water would increase rapidly, this is what we meant,” the National Weather Service tweeted in Tallahassee, the capital of Florida.

The hurricane forced the suspension of classes at numerous schools and universities in Florida. It also canceled close to a thousand flights, after some of the main airports in the State suspended their commercial operations due to the storm. The one in Tampa plans to reopen its doors this Wednesday, while the one in Tallahassee will do so on Thursday.

The FEMA administrator plans to travel to the affected area this Wednesday and meet with Governor DeSantis this Thursday, to assess the damage and the impact caused. The financial firm UBS has preliminarily estimated the costs at around 9.3 billion dollars (8.5 billion euros). Something in which Criswell has not wanted to pronounce. “It will still take days to assess the level of damage,” said the senior official at a press conference at the White House after meeting with President Joe Biden. The head of state plans to issue a statement on the disaster in Florida and the management of the fires in Hawaii.

The person in charge of FEMA expressed her concern for the people who chose not to comply with the evacuation order. Rescue teams are on the ground to locate these residents and help them. “Our concern throughout today is to make sure that everyone is safe and sound,” Criswell added.

Biden, who spoke with DeSantis on Tuesday to offer him federal aid, spoke again this Wednesday with the governor of Florida. “If there is anything that is needed from the federal government, we will be there to support. We have a thousand workers deployed, willing to support not only Florida, but all the States in the trajectory (of the hurricane) that need it,” stressed the FEMA administrator.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region