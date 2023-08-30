Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida, leaving thousands without electricity. Winds and rains are pounding the state with Idalia a Category 3 according to the National Hurricane Center. Most of the outages are reported in the Big Bend region, which includes Taylor, Dixie and Levy counties. The airports are also on tilt with hundreds of canceled flights.

Wicked western eyewall in Perry, FL of Idalia ripping Perry apart. #Idalia #hurricaneidalia pic.twitter.com/s1cxxmezRi — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 30, 2023

Idalia could cause “catastrophic” damage and pose a serious threat to the safety of residents of the Big Bend region. Citizens were invited by the authorities to immediately seek refuge and move into internal rooms of their homes. The hurricane is also expected to bring heavy rains across northern Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina.

Incredible #Idalia storm surge 6′ and counting here at Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/8MzaHJpWce — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023

The US airport authority said several Florida airports were closed, including those in Tampa, St. Pete-Clearwater, Sarasota and Tallahassee. The reopening could take place on Thursday, depending on the damage. In addition to hundreds of flights canceled by airlines, railroad company Amtrak has also canceled 12 trains so far in the Orlando and Miami areas.