At least two people died, floods, interruption of services and powerful winds were registered after the climatic phenomenon hit Florida this Wednesday, August 30. Although it made landfall as a category 3 hurricane, on a scale of 5, it was later downgraded to level 1. Meteorological authorities expect that Idalia will not return to the southern state of the United States. However, it leaves extensive affectations.

This Wednesday, August 30, Idalia reached the west coast of Florida as a category 3 hurricane and was later downgraded to level 1, on a scale of 5.

The climatic phenomenon generated serious incidents, despite the fact that its power gradually decreased. The authorities reported that at least two people died in traffic accidents, related to the heavy rains and strong winds caused by Idalia.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said it was an “unprecedented” event, as no major hurricane had passed through Florida Bay.

The alarms for the arrival of Idalia were raised, after the state governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 26 counties and urged the evacuations of thousands of people.

Residents of coastal areas were removed from their homes in advance to prevent casualties from the force of the hurricane, which made landfall in the Big Bend region.

About 200,000 users were quickly without power as trees were blown amid 205-kilometer-per-hour winds and downed power lines. Meanwhile, the water filled the streets, generating flooding and exceeding the level of roofs.

The fire department warned that there was debris on the road and that the streets of the center of the city were full of water. Flooding spread across the 200 miles from Tampa to Tallahassee.

The authorities of both towns urged citizens who disobeyed evacuation calls to remain in place and take refuge. In addition, they requested that they avoid the consumption of water, because the pluvial system was collapsed.

“Make no mistake, this hurricane left its mark. The reality is that we have not yet finished dealing with the consequences of this great storm,” said Ben Weich, mayor of the town of St. Petersburg.

Idalia would reach North Carolina and South Carolina as a tropical storm

The hurricane crossed the Florida border and reached Georgia. According to experts from the National Hurricane Center, it is unlikely that the weather phenomenon will pass through the southern state again as long as warn that it could reach North Carolina and Virginia, although as a tropical stormuntil it enters the Atlantic Ocean again and vanishes.

“Idalia is forecast to be a tropical storm as it moves near the northeastern coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina tonight and Thursday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Daniel Brown, a member of the Miami-based agency, predicted strong winds during the end of this Wednesday and Thursday in both Carolinas.

A similar situation was experienced by Georgia, a state reached by Idalia on its tour of the United States. Maximum gusts of 101 kilometers per hour were registered at the Valdosta airport.

The hurricane approached St. Simons Island, the most populated barrier in Georgia, where about 15,000 people live, increasing the surf that collided with the port.

However, the outlook is not as devastating as expected. Governor Brian Kemp said the damage appears to be less than that of 2018 Hurricane Michael.

The last announcement indicated that the Idalia winds lowered their power to 90 kilometers per hour.

