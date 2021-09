Hurricane Ida: Storms Paralyze New York Subway and Leave Dead

Cars get stuck on street flooded by heavy storms remnants of Hurricane Ida in Queens, New York, 1 September| Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The heavy rains that hit the states of New York and New Jersey, in the United States, left at least nine people dead, including a boy of just two years, according to police said on Thursday. New York City is in an emergency because of the effects of the storm; there were registered seven deaths, in the neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn, according to the American television station NBC.

In addition, virtually all lines in the New York subway system had to be brought to a standstill due to the flooding of the tracks. “We are experiencing a historic weather event, with rainfall that is breaking records across the city, with brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on the highways,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a social media post.

The mayor of Passaic, New Jersey, Héctor Lora, reported that an elderly man was found dead inside his car. Local media outlets indicate there is a second victim in town.

Thousands of people have had to leave their homes due to flooding as a result of the rains caused by the passage of hurricane Ida in both states. The phenomenon, which has already been downgraded to a tropical storm, entered the US through the states of Mississippi and Louisiana, where another six deaths were recorded.