At least 23 people died in the last hours along the East Coast of the United States due to torrential rains, flooding and high winds caused by the remnant of Hurricane Ida.

According to the latest accounts by the authorities collected by local media, most of the deceased are from the State of New Jersey. There were also deaths in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

In a region that did not expect a serious blow from Ida, the storm wreaked havoc on Wednesday night From Maryland to New York: Basements suddenly filled with water, rivers and streams rose to record levels, and highways and roads became canals that swallowed cars.

Fourteen of the deceased were reported in New Jersey, of which five were in the same apartment complex in the town of Elizabeth.

Another nine victims were registered in New York, especially in the neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn, including a 2-year-old boy, according to the NBC channel.

The chief of the New York Police, Dermot Shea, reported this morning that eight of the nine deaths occurred “in homes and residential basements” in the Big Apple, to which is added a person who died after a traffic accident in the street through Central Park.

Thousands of people had to be evacuated from areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut due to the flooding that the remains of Hurricane Ida, already degraded to a storm, caused in the area, with some rains that the authorities have described as historical and they have set records.

Submerged cars in New York after Ida’s passage. Photo: AFP

The water flooded basements of buildings, trapping people in their homes, as was the case of a 22-year-old boy and his mother who died in a basement in Queens, according to the ABC7 channel, or from an elderly man who was in his vehicle in Passaic (New Jersey).

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday nightsaid at a news conference Thursday that US President Joe Biden had offered federal assistance to assess the damage.

Hochul, in turn, called for “money to flow” as soon as possible to devastated homes and businesses.

The storms are part of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which, now downgraded to a storm, has crossed the eastern part of the country since it entered the state of Mississippi and Louisiana, where it caused severe flooding and at least six dead.



A man’s basement in Queens, devastated by Hurricane Ida. Photo: AP

In New York City, practically all the subway lines were suspended being flooded by real floods and waterfalls that fell both from the stairs of the stations and from the roofs of the tunnels, incidents registered by citizens and that this Thursday were circulating on social networks.

Source: EFE