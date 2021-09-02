Rains of unusual violence fell on New York on Wednesday night by storm Ida, which killed seven in the southern United States and caused tornadoes and floods in the northeast of the country.

Ida, downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, struck in the last hours the states of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, where a 19-year-old man died and another person was reported missing after a building flooded.

In the middle of the night, the new governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, declared a “state of emergency” after the “significant” floods in all the counties bordering New York City, which could affect about 20 million people . Shortly after, the first deaths began to be registered, which already amount to 8.

According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), it is the first state of emergency due to flash floods to be declared in the history of the megalopolis, hit in October 2012 by Hurricane Sandy.

Flooded streets



The rain began to fall at 9:30 p.m. and according to several videos posted on Twitter, the streets of Brooklyn and Queens were flooded, making traffic impossible. Don’t drive through flooded streets. We do not know how deep it is and it is very dangerous. Turn around, ”the weather service warned.

Heavy rains and winds also swept through Westchester County, upstate New York, and many home basements were flooded within minutes. Photos obtained by AFP show basements and ground floors of houses with at least 50 centimeters of water.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency. In addition to New York and the surrounding areas, a tornado watch was issued in Philadelphia.

Seek shelter NOW. Flying objects will be dangerous for those not indoors. Move to a lower floor and stay away from the windows, ”tweeted from his side the emergency information office of the city of New York.

The storm caused a surreal scene in Flushing Meadows, where rain swept through an indoor tennis court and disrupted a US Open second-round match between South African Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

The water entered through the four corners of the roof of the enclosure, which was placed in 2018 specifically to allow the games to be played despite the rain.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at Newark, LaGuardia and JFK airports and Ida is expected to continue north on Thursday toward New England.

“Post-tropical cyclone Ida brings widespread heavy rains and life-threatening flash floods along and near its path,” said the National Hurricane Center.

President Joe Biden will travel to Louisiana on Friday, where Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday, destroyed many buildings and left more than a million homes without power.

Hurricanes are a recurring phenomenon in the southern United States, but warming of the ocean surface is making storms more powerful, scientists warn.

They pose an increasing risk especially for coastal communities that are affected by rising sea levels.