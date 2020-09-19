Named Ianos, the hurricane that has crossed the Greek peninsula since Friday, September 18 has killed two people in the center of the country and another is missing. The government calls on the population to be extremely careful in the face of wind gusts of up to 130 km / h and torrential rains. The places most affected are the small tourist ports of the Ionian Sea.

“In the 37 years that I have been here, I have never faced such a nightmare. I have not slept all night. The terrace and the facade of my tavern are destroyed.”, testifies a distraught resident. In addition, part of the Peloponnese found itself plunged into darkness due to a power cut due to high winds. The Greeks currently have no choice but to protect themselves and wait.