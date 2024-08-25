The US National Hurricane Center said a Category 1 hurricane, called Huon, passed near Hawaii early Sunday morning, bringing rain and strong waves to the archipelago’s main island.

The storm, with winds of up to 130 km/h (80 mph), “passed south of South Point” at about 2:00 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), the agency added.

A local TV station reported that beaches were closed and emergency shelters were opened, while Hawaiian Electric confirmed that more than 7,000 customers were without power.

Hun, whose name means “gentle” in Hawaiian, is a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

But the powerful hurricane is still more than 2,300 kilometers (1,400 miles) from the coast of Hawaii and is expected to weaken in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.