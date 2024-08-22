Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

In Italy, several tornadoes were sighted in holiday regions. A video impressively shows how a hurricane devastates a beach.

Munich – Severe storms have swept across southern Italy in recent days. This culminated in a terrible tragedy: a tornado sank a British billionaire’s yacht off the coast of Sicily. A video now shows how such a weather phenomenon devastated an entire beach – also in the south of the country.

Hurricane in Italy: Video captures dramatic tornado on Italian beach

Vacationers pulled out their mobile phones on the beach in Marina di Nova Siri in the Basilicata region to capture the hurricane on video. As the news portal Stol.it reported that the storm hit land from the Ionian Sea. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A video on social media showed the dramatic scenes on site. The sky suddenly darkened. The tornado swept everything in the immediate vicinity with it. Deck chairs, parasols and the holidaymakers’ belongings flew several metres high through the air. Tourists panicked and fled. “Frightening,” said the holidaymaker who posted the video on Facebook and sought shelter in her car.

Numerous tornado sightings in Italy: Why they could occur more frequently in the future

However, this was not the only hurricane in Italy in recent days. There are tons of images and videos of tornado sightings online – mostly in the south. A huge whirlwind was seen in the southeast Italian municipality of Gagliano del Capo. Not far from there, three hurricanes were seen side by side on the Ionian Sea off the coast of the municipality of Castro.

Tornadoes could occur more frequently in the Mediterranean region in the future. “The warmer the sea, the stronger the tornadoes,” explained meteorologist Paolo Sottocorona to Daily MailParticularly destructive hurricanes used to occur once every hundred years. “Now we experience one or more per year,” says the expert.

Tornadoes in Italy: Global warming has a “magnifying effect”

At times, the sea surface temperature around the holiday island of Sicily was around 30 degrees. “That’s almost three degrees more than normal,” the newspaper quoted meteorologist Luca Mercalli as saying. “This creates an enormous source of energy that contributes to these storms.” Although it cannot be said that all of these events are due to climate change, global warming certainly has an “amplifying effect.”

At the beginning of the year, a video in Belgium illustrated the destructive power of tornadoes. But there are also repeated sightings of this weather phenomenon in Germany. Just recently, a tornado swept across Bavaria. (kas)