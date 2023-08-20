Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall in Southern California today, triggering flooding, ferocious winds and heavy rainstorms. Wind gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour and waves of 5 to 7 meters high are expected. Residents are leaving their homes, parks and beaches have been closed and first responders are already on the scene.

Downgraded to a Category 1, the tropical storm could bring “life-threatening and catastrophic flooding” to Baja California and the southwestern United States, including Southern California, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meteorologists said it could be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California after 84 years.

Precisely because of this fear, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for much of Southern California.