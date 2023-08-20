Satellite image of the advance of Hurricane Hilary, on August 20. WITH WATER

The hurricane hilary it has already wreaked havoc on its way through the Baja California peninsula. At least one man has died in the community of Santa Rosalía, in Baja California Sur, when his car was swept away by a stream caused by heavy rains in the region. The meteorological phenomenon has made landfall for the first time during the early hours of Sunday. At 4:30 a.m. (Central Mexico time) the eye of the hurricane has advanced over the coast of Punta Eugenia and has crossed the Natividad and Cedros islands, and then returned to the sea, as reported by the Meteorological Service of Mexico.

The cyclone has been degrading in recent hours and has gone from reaching category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale to a tropical storm as it approaches the coasts of the peninsula. hilary It presents winds of 110 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 140 kilometers per hour, it has also accelerated its pace with a speed of 41 kilometers per hour. The forecast is that it makes landfall at noon in the community of San Quintín in Baja California. The 9:00 a.m. Weather Service report placed Hilary 80 kilometers from Cabo San Quintin.

The meteorologists forecast indicates that once on land, the phenomenon will become a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center of the United States has indicated that the passage of hilary it can cause “catastrophic” rains and “threatening” floods in Baja California and southern California. From San Quintín, the storm would move up the peninsula to reach Ensenada, Rosarito and Tijuana, before crossing the US-Mexico border and reaching San Diego. hilary It will continue to cause heavy rains in the south of the State of California, where the first tropical storm warning in history has already been issued for that region.

The Mexican government has installed 37 shelters in the main cities of the peninsula. The Tijuana City Council has closed Playas de Tijuana, one of the busiest entertainment centers in the border city, to the public. The DN-III plan of the Mexican Army has also been implemented, which has mobilized 18,000 soldiers to help the population affected by the heavy rains.

The hurricane season in the Pacific begins in the month of May each year—June 1, in the case of the Atlantic—and ends at the end of November. This year, started with the cyclone Adrian and the tropical storm Bret: the first approached Mexico through the Pacific area, and the second through the Atlantic. They were followed by other phenomena such as hurricane beatricewhich threatened the west coast of Mexico with winds of 120 kilometers per hour and which ended up dissipating off the coast of Jalisco.

