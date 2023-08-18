He hurricane hilary formed off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexicolike a tropical stormand from there it has been moving towards lower california in the messure that strengthens.

According to him National Hurricane Center (NHC), the cyclone had sustained winds of about 220km/h (140 mph) at midnight and was expected to continue its fast intensification this Friday morning.

(We recommend you read: Tremor in Colombia, live: follow the seismic activity and aftershocks in the country).

Additionally, Hilary is forecast to remain in the category 4 to this Saturday August 19 and then it will start weaken throughout the day as you enter much cooler waters west of the peninsula.

Therefore, a flood alert for the counties of The Angels and Fortuneincluding the catalina island. Same as him Government of Mexico issued a hurricane alert for the West Coast from the peninsula of lower california north of Punta Abreojos to San José de Las Palmas.

(It may interest you: In Colombia, more than 60 tremors were registered in one day: these were the strongest).

How will it affect Mexico?



According to a statement from the Environment Secretariat of Mexicothe hurricane will cause heavy rain in Baja California Sur, sinaloa, sonorous, Jalisco and Nayarit.

They also forecast strong winds with streaks of 80 to 100 km/h and waves of five to seven meters high on the coast of Baja California Surjust as there will be streaks of 60 to 80 km/h, and waves from two to four meters high on the coast of Michoacan and sinaloa.

Finally, the secretariat added that it is also foreseen heavy rains in more than 10 states, including aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Warrior, oaxaca and zacatecas.

What consequences will there be in the United States?

He cyclone will generate heavy rains and strong winds as you move north over the next few days along the Baja California peninsula in Mexico. In addition, if there are small deviations in the trajectory of the hurricane, the forecast of rains and winds can change. more intense.

The NHC said: “It is expected that rain impacts of Hilary in the southwest of the United States reach their Maximum point this weekend through Monday. The Flash floods, urban and of streams are possible with the potential of significant impacts”.

Therefore, the area that will have more affectation of heavy rains will extend from bakersfield, Californiauntil Yuma, Arizonaas well as some parts of southern Snowfall.

(Also read: How to activate the tremor alert on iPhone cell phones in Colombia? These are the apps).

NATALY BARRERA

LAST NEWS

More news in El Tiempo: