The storm reached winds of 230 kilometers per hour on the Mexican coast and is expected to intensify a little more before weakening as it enters Baja California next Saturday, August 19. The American meteorological institutions foresee that the phenomenon will touch the territory of their country, although with diminished force, becoming a tropical storm.

The Mexican Government has activated the alarms of its Coast Guard and meteorological authorities as Hurricane Hilary approaches the Los Cabos area of ​​Baja California at about 17 kilometers per hour.

In addition, it is expected that it will also impact the cities of Rosarito and Ensenada, so they invite the population of those places to exercise extreme precautions.

On the US side, the concern is greater, since the entry into the Californian coasts of a tropical storm resulting from this meteorological phenomenon would be the first of its kind in 84 years, which would cause impacts never before seen in this part of US territory. .

“No tropical watches or warnings have been issued for any part of California since the National Hurricane Center (NHC) took over the eastern Pacific basin in the late 1980s,” said Maria Torres, part of the NHC. for the American chain ‘CNN’.

Likewise, the US meteorological agency has warned that the entrance of Hilary will cause intense rains, of up to 15 centimeters, in the states of California, Nevada and Arizona.

“Heavy precipitation associated with Hillary is expected to affect the southwestern United States through next Wednesday, peaking Sunday and Monday,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Space X delays the launch of a satellite

As a result of the effects that Hilary could bring to the Californian coasts, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, Space X, announced the suspension of the launch of a rocket, which would carry a satellite into space, from a platform in California.

Due to Hurricane Hilary impacting recovery operations in the Pacific, we are standing down from tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of @starlink. Next launch opportunity is no earlier than Monday, August 21 → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 17, 2023



“Due to the impact of Hurricane Hilary on recovery operations in the Pacific, we have suspended the launch of tonight’s Falcon 9,” the company confirmed through its X profile, formerly known as Twitter, which anticipated its expectations by resume launch efforts by August 21.

With AP and Reuters