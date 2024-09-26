‘Helene’ remains on course as a Category 2 hurricane

According to information from the AP agency, the hurricane is forecast to Helene It is expected to be one of the largest storms to hit the region in years. Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, said that since 1988, only three Gulf hurricanes have exceeded their projected size. Helene: Irma in 2017, Wilma in 2005 and Opal in 1995.

Klotzbach has highlighted the magnitude of this storm and its potential to cause significant damage, making it a weather event worthy of attention.