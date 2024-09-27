Rain, floods, gusts of wind up to 250 km per hour for the category 4 hurricane that also hit Georgia

Rain, floods, gusts of wind up to 250 km per hour. Hurricane Helene hits the USA causing at least three deaths. The devastating weather phenomenon, category 4 and classified as ‘extremely dangerous’, is the strongest ever recorded in northern Florida. According to poweroutage.us, CNN explains, in Florida more than 1.2 million homes and businesses remained without power overnight.

So far, at least three deaths have been reported by the authorities: in Florida a person died after a sign fell and hit a car traveling on Interstate 4 near Ybor City, in Tampa, explained governor Ron DeSantis; in Georgia two people died after being hit by a tornado linked to the storms brought by Hurricane Helene to Alamo, the mayor of the city explained to CNN.