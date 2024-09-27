Home page World

“Helene” left a trail of destruction behind her. © Jason Allen/FR172026 AP/dpa

Hurricane Helene has wreaked havoc in the southeastern United States. It is moving further north as a tropical storm – and has cost numerous people their lives.

Washington/Atlanta – The devastating tropical storm “Helene” cost around 20 people their lives in the southeast of the USA. According to Governor Brian Kemp, at least eleven people have died in the US state of Georgia alone. Numerous people are still trapped under collapsed and damaged buildings. “Helene” claimed more lives in Florida and North Carolina, as US media reported. CNN reported a total of 23 deaths, the Washington Post reported 19.

Around three million people were without power on Friday, houses were destroyed and entire towns were flooded. “Helene” made landfall in Florida on Thursday evening (local time) as a hurricane in the second highest category, has now weakened into a tropical storm and is moving further north. dpa