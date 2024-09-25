Hurricane Helene represents a major threat to virtually the entire state of Florida. This phenomenon is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region around 2 PM tomorrow, and authorities are already preparing. These are the announcements made by Governor Ron DeSantis’ office.

In conjunction with the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), The governor has issued a state of emergency for 61 counties, which means that state authorities will be able to have resources available before the storm arrives.

In addition, Residents are being asked to be aware of the risks they face and be prepared for impacts.

Through the FloridaDisaster.org website, residents can Find out what resources each county is making available to you and include measures such as the distribution of sandbags.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida within hours. Photo:NHC Share

Florida prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Helene