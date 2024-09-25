According to the criteria of
In conjunction with the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), The governor has issued a state of emergency for 61 counties, which means that state authorities will be able to have resources available before the storm arrives.
In addition, Residents are being asked to be aware of the risks they face and be prepared for impacts.
Through the FloridaDisaster.org website, residents can Find out what resources each county is making available to you and include measures such as the distribution of sandbags.
Florida prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Helene
- FDEM is conducting calls twice a day with all 67 counties to identify needs and ensure that the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently.
- State agencies, non-governmental organizations and private sector partners are coordinating to provide resources to counties including water, generators and support staff.
- The state’s emergency response team is deploying nearly 500 people to help with the preparedness efforts that include protecting critical infrastructure facilitiessuch as hospitals and public service stations.
- The Florida State Guard has prepared more than 250 soldiers, ten shallow water craft teams, seven rescue boats, two amphibious rescue vehicles, seven search and rescue teams, among others.
- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking measures to ensure the continuation of critical operations including the Missing Persons Information Centre.
- The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has Prepare high water vehicles in case assistance is required due to damage or flooding.
- The FWC aviation section has prepared all aircraft for a possible deployment of assistance, reconnaissance and damage assessment.
- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is asking drivers to download the FL511 app to stay informed about road and bridge closures.
- The Florida Department of Management Services is working to Identify safe evacuation shelter siteswhich will include places for people with special needs and pets.
- The Florida Highway Patrol Quick Reaction Force Teamsmade up of more than 120 members, are ready to provide an immediate response.
- The Florida Department of Education is contacting all school districts to assess storm preparation needs. All schools will remain closed for at least the next two days.
- The Office of Insurance Regulation has begun calling on companies to be prepared for implement its disaster claims handling procedures and provide a fast and efficient service.
