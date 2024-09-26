Hurricane Helene strengthens, becomes category 3 as it heads towards Florida and is preparing to reach the coasts of the state, where it will discharge its power. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for potentially “catastrophic and deadly” waves that could reach 6 metres. Helene’s effects will not stop at coastal areas. Winds of up to 180-200 km per hour are expected to reach inland. The violent wave of rain will also affect areas of Georgia, North and South Carolina.

According to reports from the White House, “the entire Biden-Harris administration stands ready to provide further assistance to Florida and other states in the hurricane’s path if necessary.”

“The president and vice president continue to ask residents, especially those in areas under evacuation orders, to listen to local authorities,” the White House added. Several counties in Florida have issued evacuation orders, in particular four, for a total of 70 thousand inhabitants, have ordered everyone to leave, citing the risk of a “catastrophic” event.

“This will not be a survivable event in coastal areas, a storm of this magnitude has never hit Wakulla according to record,” Jared Miller, the sheriff of one of these counties, Wakulla County, wrote on Facebook. which overlook the Gulf of Mexico. According to forecasts, after hitting Florida, the hurricane will continue its path towards the northwest and there are fears that it could strengthen further.