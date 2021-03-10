The weather on Wednesday starts with sun in the north and clouds in the south. But a mega-storm brings hurricane gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Wednesday morning starts with sunshine in the north, while the south is already under thick cloud cover. Temperatures reach an average of 8 degrees, rain is possible. In the evening, the first foothills of a storm bottom penetrate from Scotland. These bring “hurricane gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour” with them, as meteorologist Dominik Jung announced. In the night of Thursday, the situation is expected to worsen. As BW24 * reports, Germany expects a mega-storm with violent hurricane gusts.

The Weather in Stuttgart is still widespread calm on Wednesday, but in the north the storm is already approaching with a mega storm.