A national emergency has been declared in New Zealand due to Hurricane Gabrielle. It causes great damage and many evacuations. Tens of thousands of homes on the North Island are without power. Heavy flooding and landslides have left some cities completely cut off from the outside world.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the hurricane, which has been causing extreme weather since Sunday, “has wreaked havoc across the country”. It warned of “one of the most severe storms of the century.” On social media you can see how houses are flooded and roads are flooded.

Disrupted telecommunication network

Coastal communities such as Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are particularly difficult to reach. There is no power and communication is disrupted because the cell towers are damaged. The mobile telephone and internet network in various regions is down. Emergency services try to rescue people with helicopters, but that is made difficult by strong gusts of wind. Some people have been stuck on the roofs of houses for hours.

It is only the third time in New Zealand’s history that a national emergency has been declared. This happened before during the earthquake in Christchurch in 2011 and during the corona pandemic. It gives the government more powers to intervene and provide emergency aid.

‘Unprecedented natural disaster’

Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city with a population of almost 1.7 million, was also hit hard by the storm. The city was still recovering from the floods of more than two weeks ago. The authorities speak of an “unprecedented” natural disaster.

The heaviest storm seems to be behind us, yet authorities warn for more rain and strong winds. On Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins already promised an aid package of 11.5 million New Zealand dollars (about 6.8 million euros). Hipkins said it is too early to determine how many people have been displaced or injured. No deaths have been reported.